Delhi University 4th PG Admission List Out At Admission.uod.ac.in; Application Starts Tomorrow

DU PG 4th admission list out

The University of Delhi (DU) has issued the fourth postgraduate admission list today, December 21. Candidates will be able to check the DU PG 4th admission list on the official website – admission.uod.ac.in for courses including MTech Microwave Electronics, MA East Asian Studies and MA Economics. Applicants can register online against the DU PG 4th admission list 2022 from December 22 to 24. Colleges will then verify the documents and give approval of admission by December 24.

To access the fourth PG admission list, candidates first need to visit the official website and then click on the DU PG 4th admission list link available on the homepage. The PG fourth admission list will then get displayed on the screen. Candidates can check the admission list and download it for further admission process.

DU PG 2022 admission list has been prepared on the basis of DUET scores. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to PG programmes on November 9. Candidates who have qualified in the DU admission list 2022 have to attend the counselling process and pay the admission fees.

The University of Delhi has also released the DU NCWEB PG second admission list 2022 on December 21 at the official website, du.ac.in. The DU 2022 PG NCWEB second admission list is out for programmes including English, Punjabi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Persian and Bengali.