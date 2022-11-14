Delhi University 3rd Allotment List 2022: Seat Acceptance Window Opens Today At Du.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com The last date to submit admission fee is November 17

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will open the seat acceptance window against the CSAS round 3 allotment list today, November 14. The university on Sunday, November 13 released the third allocation list for admission to its undergraduate programme. The third allocation list is available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE

According to DU, the candidates can submit their acceptance of the allocated seats till November 15 (4:59 pm) and last date to submit admission fee is November 17. The colleges can approve the online applications till November 16. Apart from regular admissions, candidates belong to supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants can take admissions in the third round.

Candidates who want to download the round 3 allotment list need to click on the link available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Enter application number and password. CSAS round three allotment list will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The university has already started the first year classes for the 2022-23 UG batch on November 2. For details on DU admission process, please visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.