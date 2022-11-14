  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University 3rd Allotment List 2022: Seat Acceptance Window Opens Today At Du.ac.in

Delhi University 3rd Allotment List 2022: Seat Acceptance Window Opens Today At Du.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: According to DU, the candidates can submit their acceptance of the allocated seats till November 15 (4:59 pm) and last date to submit admission fee is November 17

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 8:54 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University Releases CSAS Round 3 Allotment List At Admission.uod.ac.in
Delhi University Declares Third List Of Seat Allocation For Undergraduate Admission
Delhi University Releases CSAS Round 3 Allotment List
Process Of Delhi University Admissions Through 'Spot Allocation' To Begin From November 20
Delhi University UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 3 Allocation List Today
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Admission Fee Against Third Cut-Off Tomorrow
Delhi University 3rd Allotment List 2022: Seat Acceptance Window Opens Today At Du.ac.in
The last date to submit admission fee is November 17
Image credit: shutterstock.com

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will open the seat acceptance window against the CSAS round 3 allotment list today, November 14. The university on Sunday, November 13 released the third allocation list for admission to its undergraduate programme. The third allocation list is available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

According to DU, the candidates can submit their acceptance of the allocated seats till November 15 (4:59 pm) and last date to submit admission fee is November 17. The colleges can approve the online applications till November 16. Apart from regular admissions, candidates belong to supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants can take admissions in the third round.

Candidates who want to download the round 3 allotment list need to click on the link available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Enter application number and password. CSAS round three allotment list will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The university has already started the first year classes for the 2022-23 UG batch on November 2. For details on DU admission process, please visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi Admission Delhi University Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Children's Day 2022 Today: History, Significance And Celebrations
Children's Day 2022 Today: History, Significance And Celebrations
CLAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18
CLAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till November 18
DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University Releases CSAS Round 3 Allotment List At Admission.uod.ac.in
Live | DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University Releases CSAS Round 3 Allotment List At Admission.uod.ac.in
Allahabad University Admission 2022: Five-Year Integrated BA LLB Cut-Off Released; Details Here
Allahabad University Admission 2022: Five-Year Integrated BA LLB Cut-Off Released; Details Here
IIFT MBA 2023: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Direct Link, Application Steps
IIFT MBA 2023: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Direct Link, Application Steps
.......................... Advertisement ..........................