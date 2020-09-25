Delhi University 2020 Admission Starts On October 12

The Delhi University (DU) has released the entrance-based and merit-based admission schedule for the 2020-21 academic year. Candidates can register and take admission for the undergraduate merit-based courses against the first cut-off between October 12 and October 14.

Nearly 5.63 lakh students had registered for undergraduate courses on Delhi University’s official portal. Over 1.83 lakh candidates had registered for the postgraduate courses, whereas, 34,000 M.phil and PhD registrations have been done.

The Delhi University closed the fresh registration window on August 31, 2020, however, the corrections to the applications can be made till October 5.

As per the data shared by the Delhi University, the maximum number of applicants- 1,42,526- have registered from Delhi, followed by Uttar Pradesh (66,657) and Haryana (50,701).

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Delhi decided to cancel extra-curricular activities (ECA) admissions, restricting candidates having NCC and NSS certificates, to register on the official website.

Later, the Delhi University said that the admissions under 12 categories, including dance, music, yoga and divinity, will be granted based on the certificates.