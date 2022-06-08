  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University: 115 Unfair Means Cases Reported In Ongoing Examination Till June 7

Delhi University: 115 Unfair Means Cases Reported In Ongoing Examination Till June 7

Offline examinations for the second and third-year undergraduate students at the Delhi University (DU) began in May after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 8, 2022 3:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Goes Paperless On 'Surface And Administration' Level
Delhi HC Refuses To Stay DU’s Letter Warning St Stephen's Of Action If Prospectus Not Withdrawn
Delhi University Asks Deans Of Faculties To Submit FYUP Syllabus By June 10
Delhi University Receives AICTE Approval For MBA Programme In ODL Mode
DU Should Not Allow College Of Art (CoA) To De-Affiliate: Executive Council
Delhi University Asks St Stephen's To Align With University's Admission Policy
Delhi University: 115 Unfair Means Cases Reported In Ongoing Examination Till June 7
The official said that the number of such cases is "far less" this year as compared to the physical mode examination in 2019.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

As many as 115 cases of using unfair means during the ongoing examination at Delhi University (DU) were reported till June 7, a university official said. Offline examinations for the second and third-year undergraduate students at the university began in May after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. ALSO READ | Delhi University Goes Paperless On 'Surface And Administration' Level

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here
Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List

The official said that the number of such cases is "far less" this year as compared to the physical mode examination in 2019. The unfair means (UFM) refers to cheating where a student is caught copying from or referring to any material other than the question paper or answer book, Dean of Examination DS Rawat, said.

"So far (till Tuesday) we have registered 115 Unfair Means cases. These cases are not that many. They are far less as compared to physical mode examination in 2019," said Mr Rawat, adding that a UFM committee will decide the fate of these students after the exams are over. The exam session is scheduled to end on June 18.

"Following the exams, letters will be sent to the students involved in these cases, seeking clarification. They will be given a chance to explain themselves. The committee will also begin a personal hearing," he said.

ALSO READ | Delhi University Asks Deans Of Faculties To Submit FYUP Syllabus By June 10

The committee will then decide on the punishment based on the rules and gravity of the offence. "In extreme cases, if the crime by the student is grave, the student will be asked to give the exams for all subjects of the semester again," Mr Rawat added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Declared Live: BSER Rajasthan Board Result At Rajshaladarpan.nic.in; How to Check
Live | RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Declared Live: BSER Rajasthan Board Result At Rajshaladarpan.nic.in; How to Check
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Next Week? Here's What Official Said
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Next Week? Here's What Official Said
Rajasthan Board Declares RBSE Class 5, 8 Results; Direct Link Here
Rajasthan Board Declares RBSE Class 5, 8 Results; Direct Link Here
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Declared LIVE: MSBSHSE MH 12th Results at Mahresult.nic.in, How to Check, Toppers
Live | Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Declared LIVE: MSBSHSE MH 12th Results at Mahresult.nic.in, How to Check, Toppers
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Declared; 94.22% Pass, Girls Outperform Boys
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Declared; 94.22% Pass, Girls Outperform Boys
.......................... Advertisement ..........................