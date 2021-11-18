  • Home
Delhi Tops In India Skills 2021 Regional Competition With 21 Medals, Manish Sisodia Congratulates

"Congratulations! Delhi tops in skill competition with 21 medals in North India regional skill competition. Great work by Delhi Skill University in training these teams. These 21 young Delhi skill stars will now represent Delhi at India Skills 2021," Sisodia tweeted

Delhi bagged top position with 21 medals in India Skills 2021 Regional Competition (North)
Image credit: twitter.com/WorldSkillsInd
New Delhi:

In the recently concluded India Skills 2021 Regional Competition (North), Delhi became the winner with 21 medals. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took twitter to congratulate the team. "Congratulations! Delhi tops in skill competition with 21 medals in North India regional skill competition. Great work by Delhi Skill University in training these teams. These 21 young Delhi skill stars will now represent Delhi at India Skills 2021," Sisodia tweeted.

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) is training the regional team to participate at India Skills 2021 competition and World Skill International Competition, also known as Olympics of Skills, to be held in Shanghai 2022.

The DSEU was established in August 2020 by the Delhi government to equip students with world-class skill education to enable access to aspirational jobs and inculcate entrepreneurial mindset and entrepreneurship, according to university's website.

As many as 10 government polytechnic colleges of Delhi have been merged under DSEU to offer diplomas across 15 different streams.

