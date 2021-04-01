  • Home
The Delhi Technological University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh has been reappointed for a second five-year term.The second term will begin on July 14.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 1, 2021 3:57 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi Technological University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh has been reappointed for a second five-year term. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Mr Anil Baijal who is also the Chancellor of DTU has reappointed him. The second term will begin on July 14.

He had joined DTU in 2015 and took up an additional charge as the Vice Chancellor of the University before holding the post on full-term basis. He is the third Vice-Chancellor of the University.

He had been a Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology from 2014 to 2017 and Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda from 2011 to 2014. He was the Dean of the University School of Information Technology from 2001 to 2006, Controller of Examinations from 2006 to 2011 and Director Students Welfare of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

He has held other positions in the past such as Chairman of the Information and Library Network Center in Gandhinagar, member of the Executive Committee of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Director of Gujarat State Petro Net Limited and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporations Limited.

He has also served as the Chairman of Central Regional Committee, All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Bhopal and member of the Governing Council of Association of Indian Universities.

Delhi Technological University (DTU)
