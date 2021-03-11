Image credit: www.dtu.ac.in Delhi Technological University, Samsung Join Hands To Set Up Samsung Innovation Lab

Samsung India on Thursday said it has set up a Samsung Innovation Lab at Delhi Technological University (DTU) that will focus on collaborative research and training. At the lab, students and faculty at DTU will work on advanced technology training as well as joint research collaborations on domains such as application framework, multimedia, health and security, thereby making students industry-ready, a statement said.

Samsung engineers and DTU students will also work on several innovative sustainable research projects to solve real-life problems that can benefit society.

With this addition, Samsung now has eight technical labs across the country as part of its Samsung Innovation Campus initiative that was earlier called Samsung Digital Academy.

The other Samsung Innovation Labs are present in IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati and IIT Jodhpur, and have trained over 1,000 students so far. As part of the lab, engineers at Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-N) will work on collaborative research projects with DTU students and faculty on smartphone domains based on cutting edge technology areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision. So far, over 200 students have worked with SRI-N engineers on research projects and have received training, the statement said.

Students are also encouraged to publish research papers jointly with SRI-N engineers on these projects. Collaborative research projects will be open to B Tech, M Tech and PhD students at DTU, who will receive certificates for their contribution at the end of each project.

"SRI-N has been working on collaborative research projects with premiere universities for many years and we have seen strong results. We are very excited about the new lab at DTU, where our engineers will teach students about cutting edge technology and also help students work on disruptive innovation," Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director of Samsung R&D Institute, Noida said.

DTU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said initiatives like these will help bridge the academia-industry gap and foster more collaborations that would be a win-win for both.

"This new lab will enable our students to get a deeper understanding of some of the latest technologies, and work jointly with Samsung engineers to contribute to the projects with fresh ideas, gain valuable industry experience and expand their horizons,” he said.