Delhi Technological University Organises Orientation Cum Induction Programme To Welcome Its BTech Students

Delhi Technological University's Orientation Cum Induction Programme

The Delhi Technological University has organised an Orientation cum Induction programme for newly admitted students of the BTech courses. About 2,643 students including international students have been admitted in the DTU BTech programmes for the academic year 2022-23.

The university conducted the orientation cum induction programme to make students familiar with the legacy of the university, organisational structure, academic programs, regulations, guidelines and practices to ensure working understanding of the new environment among students.

The aim of this program was to familiarize newly admitted students with the university environment and to make them understand the importance of all aspects of life. The university highlighted the importance of good health, a right mindset which upholds the highest human values and ethics through the plethora of activities encompassing – motivational lectures, development of intra personal skills and communication skills, sports, yoga, meditation, information about the prevention of drugs and alcohol abuse and safeguarding against cybercrime, among others.