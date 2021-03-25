Delhi Technological University Launches ‘Lab On Wheels’ For School Students

DTU launches ‘lab on wheels’

Delhi Technological University (DTU) has launched a ‘lab on wheels’ for the students studying in Delhi schools. The aim of this project is to educate the students residing in rural areas. The vehicle hosts 17 computer systems, 2 television sets, one 3D printer, air conditioner, surveillance cameras, and printer.

The mobile lab will be taken to several Delhi schools to allow its students and teachers to benefit out of its facilities. It will also be taken to educational institutes and other places which are associated with imparting education to the students.

A team of students from DTU will also volunteer to provide tutorials, study tours and lectures to other students. They will be assisting the underprivileged students residing across Delhi to get access to education and related services.

The Delhi Technological University will be collaborating with the state government to improve the status of school education along with higher education.

Earlier DTU had tied-up with Samsung India to set up a Samsung Innovation Lab that will focus on collaborative research and training.