Image credit: Careers360 DTU organised its 9th convocation on Thursday, 25 August 2022

The Delhi Technological University (DTU) organised its 9th convocation on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at BR Ambedkar Auditorium of DTU. Degrees were awarded to 3,182 students during the function. Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Chancellor of DTU Shree Vinay Kumar Saxena presided over the function while former Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Professor Sanjay Govind Dhande was present as the chief guest and delivered the convocation address.

A total of 3182 students including 2413 undergraduates, 715 postgraduates and 54 PhD students were awarded degrees in the convocation of DTU. Chancellor and Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena presented the PhD degree to the students. Along with this, he also presented Chancellors' Medals to two students in postgraduate and undergraduate.

On this occasion, the promoter of Big Basket, Portea Medical, Homelane and Bluestone Shree Ganesh Krishnan and Secretary, DTTE Ms Alice Vaz attended the ceremony as the special guest. The DTU Vice Chancellor Prof. Jai Prakash Saini welcomed the guests and presented a detailed report of the achievements of the university.

In his presidential address, the Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor of Delhi congratulated the degree recipient students, their parents and all the teachers. Along with this, he also wished all the degree holders a successful future life. He also gave success mantras to the students on the basis of his life experiences.

At the end of the event, the convocation oath was also administered to the students by DTU Registrar Professor Madhusudan Singh. While many degree holder students participated directly during the function, most of the students were also involved in the function through online mode through a live broadcast on DTU studio. During this, about 18000 people watched the live telecast. Several books were also released by the Lieutenant Governor during the function.

At the conclusion of the function, Professor Madhusudan Singh presented the vote of thanks. On this occasion, all Dean, officials, teachers and non-teaching staff and many students were also present. The guests present were honoured with mementoes by the university.