Delhi Teachers Must Get At Least 1 Covid Vaccine Dose To Attend Schools: DDMA

Image credit: Shutterstock They should get at least the first dose by October 15, the DDMA said (representational)

All government employees in Delhi, including teachers, must get vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend their offices, the Disaster Management Authority of the National Capital has said. They should get at least the first dose by October 15 otherwise they will not be allowed to attend offices, the DDMA said in an order today.

“All Government employees working in Departments/Autonomous Bodies/ PSUs/Local Bodies/Educational Institutions under Government of NCT of Delhi, including Frontline Workers, Healthcare Workers as well as Teachers and other staff working in Schools/ Colleges should get vaccinated (at least first dose) by 15.10.2021 as per prevailing guidelines/ protocols prescribed for vaccination by MOHFW, Govt of India,” the DDMA order reads.

“The aforesaid Government employees/ Frontline Workers/Healthcare Workers/ Teachers and other staff working in Schools / Colleges, who do not get vaccinated (at least first dose) by 15.10.2021 shall not be allowed to attend their respective offices/ Health care institutions/ educational institutions with effect from 16.10.2021 till they have obtained the first dose vaccination,” it added.

For teachers and other employees, the period of absence from October 16 till the administration of the first dose will be treated as “on leave”, it added.

The administration of the first dose of vaccination or complete vaccination will be verified through the Arogya Setu app or vaccination certificate.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on September 29 decided to ensure 100 per cent vaccination for all government employees, teachers and other staff in schools, colleges, and healthcare workers who have frequent interaction with the general public and the vulnerable section of the society.