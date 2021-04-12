  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Students Of Classes 9-12 Should Not Be Called To School, Says Directorate of Education

Delhi Students Of Classes 9-12 Should Not Be Called To School, Says Directorate of Education

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday clarified that students of Classes 9 to 12 should not be called to school for classes or exams.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 12, 2021 8:39 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Students In Delhi Schools Will Not Be Called For Any Exam, Government Clarifies
Rajasthan To Promote Students Of Classes 6, 7 Without Exams
Jammu And Kashmir Schools To Remain Closed Till April 18
Uttar Pradesh Schools Shut Till April 30 As State Reports Record Single-Day Spike In Cases
COVID-19: All Schools In Uttar Pradesh To Remain Closed Till April 30
Mizoram To Close Schools For Students Of Class 8 And Below Following Spike In COVID-19 Cases
Delhi Students Of Classes 9-12 Should Not Be Called To School, Says Directorate of Education
Delhi school students won't be called physically for exams or classes
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday clarified that students of Classes 9 to 12 should not be called to school for classes or exams. The Delhi government had last Friday announced the same, however, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority order on Saturday night stated the opposite, prompting the department to issue a clarification.

"It is clarified that no student of class 9 to 12 should be physically called to school for exams, practicals or any academic and non academic activity,” the DoE said in an official order.

The decision has been taken after the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the health department.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is "very serious" and issued a stark warning asking people to step out of homes unless it is urgent. Students of class 10 and 12 have been demanding that the board exams scheduled in May-June be either cancelled or conducted in online mode.

However, both the Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations have not taken any decision in this regard yet.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Delhi Schools Delhi Schools Delhi schools closed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
'Do The Right Thing': Priyanka Gandhi Urges Prime Minister, Education Minister To Cancel CBSE Exams
'Do The Right Thing': Priyanka Gandhi Urges Prime Minister, Education Minister To Cancel CBSE Exams
Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021: Now, Students Have Started A Meme Fest
Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021: Now, Students Have Started A Meme Fest
Students In Delhi Schools Will Not Be Called For Any Exam, Government Clarifies
Students In Delhi Schools Will Not Be Called For Any Exam, Government Clarifies
Delhi University Releases New COVID guidelines, Classes To Continue In 'Online Mode Only'
Delhi University Releases New COVID guidelines, Classes To Continue In 'Online Mode Only'
National Fisheries Development Board Invites Internship Applications
National Fisheries Development Board Invites Internship Applications
.......................... Advertisement ..........................