Students seeking admission to Delhi government schools from private schools will not be denied admission due to unavailability of Transfer Certificate (TC), Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 15, 2021 3:45 pm IST | Source: PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
New Delhi:

Students seeking admission to Delhi government schools from private schools will not be denied admission due to unavailability of Transfer Certificate (TC), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

"Many parents have approached me that they want to shift their children to Delhi government schools from private schools due to multiple reasons but they do not have a TC from the current school. It has been decided that no such student will be denied admission due to unavailability of TC," Mr Sisodia said at an online press conference.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

