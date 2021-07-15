Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Students seeking admission to Delhi government schools from private schools will not be denied admission due to unavailability of Transfer Certificate (TC), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

"Many parents have approached me that they want to shift their children to Delhi government schools from private schools due to multiple reasons but they do not have a TC from the current school. It has been decided that no such student will be denied admission due to unavailability of TC," Mr Sisodia said at an online press conference.

अगर दिल्ली में किसी प्राइवेट स्कूल में पढ़ रहा बच्चा सरकारी स्कूल में आना चाहता है और उसका प्राइवेट स्कूल फीस या किसी अन्य कारण से उसको TC नहीं दे रहा है तो अब सरकारी स्कूल में उसका एडमिशन बिना TC के भी होगा।



प्राइवेट स्कूल से बच्चे की TC शिक्षा विभाग ले लेगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 15, 2021

