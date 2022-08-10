  • Home
Delhi Skill University Opens Four Medical Labs On Its Dwarka Campus

The labs, set up by Metropolis Healthcare under a partnership with the DSEU, are for the students of BSc Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) programme.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 10, 2022 9:23 pm IST
New Delhi:

Four medical laboratories aimed at providing students with an opportunity to learn with the help of new-age equipment were inaugurated on the Dwarka campus of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Wednesday. The labs, set up by Metropolis Healthcare under a partnership with the DSEU, are for the students of BSc Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) programme.

"Metropolis Healthcare has donated equipment worth Rs ~60 lakh for setting up four fully-equipped laboratories at DSEU's Dwarka campus. This partnership shall reap dual benefits - ensure students have access to better, high-quality equipment during their programme duration, which are currently utilized across the diagnostic industry," the Delhi government said in a statement.

The university had introduced a Bachelors of Science in MLT in partnership with Metropolis Healthcare Limited. The programme brings into focus an array of opportunities for students to acquire skills in the field of allied medical sciences, particularly diagnostics. This is amongst the 11 flagship degree programmes that the skill varsity started in its first academic year (2021).

Metropolis Healthcare under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will be executing this project with the DSEU that will aid, grow, impart training and ensure industry-aligned career development of the students.

DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra said the new laboratories will benefit 360 students of the Dwarka campus across the three-year programme.

"We look forward to creating a safe space for the students to work on developing and nurturing their skills in the Medical Lab Sciences domain in a controlled, supervised environment," she said in a statement, thanking Metropolis Healthcare for its support in developing the programme.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi
