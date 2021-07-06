Delhi Skill University Begins Admission For Degree, Diploma Courses

Image credit: Shutterstock DSEU admission process begins (representational)

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has started online registrations for 2021-22 session admissions. The last date to apply for diploma courses is July 27 and the application deadline for degree courses is August 10. The common entrance test (CET) will be conducted on August 8 and its results will be published on August 9. Round 1 seat allotment list will be released on August 17.

The university has started admissions for full-time and part-time diploma courses, lateral entry diploma courses, postgraduate, PharmD, and undergraduate courses, except for BTech.

Students can visit the official website, dseuonline.in for admission forms and other relevant information.

This will be the inaugural betch of the university. On monday, DSEU launched 11 flagship skill-based undergraduate courses. The intake capacity for this year will be 6,000.

Niharika Vohra, Vice-Chancellor, DSEU, announced during a press conference that the university shall be accepting applications for 15 diploma courses, 18 undergraduate courses (11 flagship courses, BCA and 6 BTech courses) and two postgraduate courses, to be offered across 13 campuses in Delhi.

"The university is formed with an aim of changing the entire paradigm of skilling, the whole idea is how do we make skilling aspirational and how do we become a partner in upskilling, reskilling of our nation and helping the industry in that entire process," Ms Vohra told PTI.

Due to Covid-related restrictions, the admissions process will be completely online. To ease the process, the university has launched helpline numbers – 18003093209 for admission-related queries and 01141169950 for technical assistance in filling the form. Apart from these, there will be admission counselling rooms in all institutes, social media platforms, virtual walk-in help desk, etc.

Students enrolling for the undergraduate programs (except BTech) are required to take an interest profiling test - Personality, Entrepreneurial Mindset and General Ability Test - to help them choose the course they are most suited for, the Vice-Chancellor said.