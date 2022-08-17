Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University Signs Agreement With Tata Power For Skill-Based Training

DSEU signed an agreement with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited to help nurture the new talent with skill development programmes.

Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) signed an agreement with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited to help nurture the new talent with skill development programmes. The agreement was signed by Mr Dwijadas Basak, Chief (Customer Experience, Commercial and Social Impact Group), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and Mr Ashwani Kansal, Registrar, DSEU in the presence of Ms Neharika Vohra, Vice-Chancellor, DSEU and Mr Rihan Khan Suri, Pro Vice-Chancellor of DSEU and other senior officials of the Tata Power-DDL and DSEU.

Both organizations will work towards creating a pool of opportunities for the future workforce by offering them various advanced curricula. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited will create faculty development for DSEU by providing its expertise in this field and curating quality programs, scholarships, industrial training, and emerging technologies in the power sector for the students. DSEU will support the introduction of advanced courses in specific trades for the beneficiaries of Tata Power-DDL’s vocational training centres running under its Social Impact (CSR) initiative.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Dwijadas Basak, Chief (Customer Experience, Commercial & Social Impact Group), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said: “The throbbing social innovation framework at Tata Power-DDL aims to build bridges and support entrepreneurs in their journey by providing them access to the right kind of resources and imparting them skill-based training to make them future-ready. This association with DSEU is a step in the same direction.”