Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University Hosts Industry Day To Address Gaps In Unemployment

Working towards the same, DSEU has partnered with over 70 companies in the last two years.

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) hosted the first Industry Day to celebrate the unique model of bringing together experts from industry and academia. The event was organised at India International Center on September 28, 2022. More than 100 industry leaders from over 80 organisations such as JLL, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of Baroda, Macmillan, and Metropolis graced the event.

The event of DSEU started with a panel discussion on Future of Skilling - Engagement of Industry and Academia which saw participation from esteemed panellists Mr Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder, Info Edge, Dr Alka Mittal, Former Chairman and Managing Director, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Mr Sanjeev Vashishta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Path Kind Labs, Mr Rajesh Pandit, MD, CBRE, Dr Amit Karna, Professor of Strategy, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

Working towards the same, DSEU has partnered with over 70 companies in the last two years, ensuring each programme is industry-linked and designed in collaboration with experts. Established in August 2020, the university had placed immense emphasis on incorporating industry needs into the higher education system to skill youth and make them job-ready as per market needs.

Welcoming all dignitaries, industry partners, and members of DSEU, Professor Dr Rihan Khan Suri, Pro Vice-Chancellor, DSEU shared, “ It is only fair to say this day would not have been possible if not for our industry partners present here. We are immensely grateful that you recognised our vision and have been an indispensable part of the university to achieve its aim of empowering our students with skills that would make them job-ready and not just give them a degree. Our industry partners have been a strong driving force for enabling DSEU to impart an education that is prepped with real-world experience through embedded apprenticeships, internships, and interactions with industry partners. Our students are not waiting for their degree to gain experience, thanks to the industry leaders, they already are learning the ``it's and bit’s’ of the real work environment ”.

The Vice-Chancellor, DSEU, Professor Dr Neharika Vohra said, “ Let us all take a second to acknowledge the express need of making higher education a collaborative effort of the university, industry and community. If we as a University keep teaching with just books and do not prepare our students for the real world, and if the industry keeps complaining about the lack of talent and trained workforce then both academia and industry need to accept responsibility and see how we can work together. It is the responsibility of the University to ensure that students are being taught what is relevant to the 21st century. I cannot think of a better way than providing them with the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and learn as per their needs”.