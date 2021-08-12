  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Host First-Ever State-Level Skill Competition

Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Host First-Ever State-Level Skill Competition

The skill competition seeks to identify and prepare contenders for World Skill International Competition, also known as Olympics of Skills, to be held in Shanghai 2022, Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said on social media.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 12, 2021 6:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Mercedes-Benz Inks Pact With DSEU For Mechatronics Programme
DSEU To Pave Way For Professional Training In Various Fields After Class 10
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University Extends Last Day For Registration To August 17
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Focus On Skills: Vice Chancellor
Delhi Skill University Launches 11 UG Courses, Admissions To Begin From Tomorrow
At Least 15 Crore Children, Youths Out Of Formal Education System: Dharmendra Pradhan
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Host First-Ever State-Level Skill Competition
DSEU to hold state-level skill competition
New Delhi:

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will host Delhi’s first-ever skill competition. The skill competition seeks to identify and prepare contenders for World Skill International Competition, also known as Olympics of Skills, to be held in Shanghai 2022, Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said on social media.

The Education Minister Manish Sisodia took to his micro-blogging site to announce this. He said: “Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will host the first-ever state-level Skill Competition in Delhi.”

“This competition will identify and prepare contenders for World Skill International Competition also known as Olympics of skills to be held in Shanghai 2022,” the minister added.

The DSEU was established in August 2020 by the Delhi government to equip students with world-class skill education to enable access to aspirational jobs and inculcate entrepreneurial mindset and entrepreneurship, according to university's website.

As many as 10 government polytechnic colleges of Delhi have been merged under DSEU to offer diplomas across 15 different streams.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
At Least 15 Crore Children, Youths Out Of Formal Education System: Dharmendra Pradhan
At Least 15 Crore Children, Youths Out Of Formal Education System: Dharmendra Pradhan
MBBS Admission 2021: NEET Cut-Off From Last Year For Admission To Government Medical College
MBBS Admission 2021: NEET Cut-Off From Last Year For Admission To Government Medical College
BHU UET, PET 2021 Exams Dates To Be Released Soon, Check Details
BHU UET, PET 2021 Exams Dates To Be Released Soon, Check Details
Opinion: What Schools Should Do To Be Ready For Reopening In COVID-19 Period
Opinion: What Schools Should Do To Be Ready For Reopening In COVID-19 Period
AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Admit Card Released
AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Admit Card Released
.......................... Advertisement ..........................