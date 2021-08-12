Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Host First-Ever State-Level Skill Competition

DSEU to hold state-level skill competition

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will host Delhi’s first-ever skill competition. The skill competition seeks to identify and prepare contenders for World Skill International Competition, also known as Olympics of Skills, to be held in Shanghai 2022, Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said on social media.

The Education Minister Manish Sisodia took to his micro-blogging site to announce this. He said: “Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will host the first-ever state-level Skill Competition in Delhi.”

“This competition will identify and prepare contenders for World Skill International Competition also known as Olympics of skills to be held in Shanghai 2022,” the minister added.

The DSEU was established in August 2020 by the Delhi government to equip students with world-class skill education to enable access to aspirational jobs and inculcate entrepreneurial mindset and entrepreneurship, according to university's website.

As many as 10 government polytechnic colleges of Delhi have been merged under DSEU to offer diplomas across 15 different streams.