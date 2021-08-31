Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Launches Software Programming Course For Women, Transwomen

DSEU launches software programming course for women and transwomen

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has launched a software programming course for women and transwomen. The course has been launched in partnership with Navgurukul Foundation for Social Welfare. The 20-month long Advanced Diploma in Software Programming can be applied by women and transwomen across Delhi between the age group of 17 and 30, from underprivileged communities. The residential program, an official statement said, will be focused on equipping 100 women and trans women with a hands-on learning experience in software development and coding.

Navgurukul Foundation for Social Welfare is a non-profit organisation, which runs residential courses for students from low-income and marginalised communities in Software Engineering.

During the signing ceremony, Vice Chancellor, Professor (Dr) Neharika Vohra said: "Formal and informal systems have their advantages and DSEU would like to merge the two with the best of both worlds. We are extremely delighted to partner with an organization that is not only bringing such focused expertise but also the intention to make a difference in the lives of these girls, women and trans women. With this program, we hope to transform individual lives as well as those of their communities."

The selection to the Diploma programme will be through an exam. A holistic approach to teaching and training is designed to ensure that by the end of the course, candidates are ‘employable’ in the software development industry, the official statement added. The skills gained during the course can be leveraged by the candidates to obtain jobs through the placement opportunities made available by Navgurukul.

Pro Vice-Chancellor, Professor Snigdha Pattnaik remarked, "We have been talking about making education inclusive for students from all communities. In partnership with Navgurukul, our endeavour is to encourage girls, women, and transwomen between the age of 17-30 years to learn coding and enter the software industry"

Ashwani Kansal, Registrar of the University expressed his delight and said, “We are excited to support a program designed to employ girls and trans women from the underprivileged communities. We believe that innovations in the teaching of coding are a welcome step."

"Our core element of learning is that we trust the learners that they want the best for themselves. We refrain from monitoring and assessing the students in a rigid environment and support industry-relevant learning, which a student may follow at their own pace. They can be job-ready in a tenure as short as 4 months or as long as 20 months, based on the student’s learning capability", said Abhishek Gupta, Co-Founder, and CEO, Navgurukul at the signing ceremony.

He further added "With this partnership, we are excited to work with the DSEU and be a part of the education revolution in Delhi. It's an honour for us to partner with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University to introduce the Navgurukul model, and create the best of both worlds for students. The students will be able to self pace their learning and also earn university credits which they can use later if they wish to return to earn a degree.”