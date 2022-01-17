Delhi's Skill University Begins Prelims For National Environment Youth Parliament 2022

  • Home
The National Environment Youth Parliament 2022 will be organised at three levels - university level, regional and zonal level, and national level.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 17, 2022 7:23 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has begun the prelims for the National Environment Youth Parliament 2022, officials said on Monday. The National Environment Youth Parliament 2022 - "Nurturing Environment Leaders" is being organised by Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi (PSG) amongst universities across the country to sensitise the youth about the prevailing environmental problems posing a serious threat to the safety and welfare of humans.

"Now that the discussion on environmental concerns has begun amongst our students, our aim is to ensure that we continue on this path and encourage our students to solve the most complex problems of the 21st century and find a way to create a sustainable future," said DSEU vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra.

The National Environment Youth Parliament 2022 will be organised at three levels - university level, regional and zonal level, and national level. The top eight winners from the group discussion round at the university level will represent their respective universities at the regional round, which will be organised by the Kurukshetra University, being the regional head for Delhi and Haryana, on January 23.

