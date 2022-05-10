Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University Aims To Create Spaces For Students From Different Backgrounds: VC

  • Home
Addressing the event, VC Neharika Vohra said DSEU will look at creating cooperation with Cuba to bring the best for DSEU students in their various fields of study.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 10, 2022 9:57 pm IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University
Image credit: facebook.com/DESU
New Delhi:

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) aims to create spaces for students from different backgrounds to study and advance in different fields, said Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra. She made the remark during an event on Spanish Language Day at Guru Nanak Dev DSEU Rohini Campus on Monday. READ MORE | HECI To Ensure Job Creation, Strong Footing In Indian Knowledge System And Language: Dharmendra Pradhan

The event was also attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba Alejandro Simancas Marin. Addressing the event, Vohra said DSEU will look at creating cooperation with Cuba to bring the best for DSEU students in their various fields of study.

“About four months ago, these students of B.A. Spanish had put their trust in us and towards this programme, and today seeing them perform with such ease makes me proud that we have carried their trust with full responsibility. The diversity of our country has been a matter of pride to me as a citizen," she said, "Indians have the unconscious competence of ensuring people from varied backgrounds coexist and make space for each other’s development and growth. This has been our aim at the university as well, to create various spaces for a variety of students to study and advance in different fields," she added. Ambassador Marin said Cuba looks forward to working with DSEU.

"The efforts that the university has put in towards this friendship is crucial and we look forward to working with DSEU and providing the youth of both countries the opportunity for learning the cultures, appreciating the diversity, through numerous initiatives," Marin said.

On the occasion, a book titled ‘Viva Latino 3’ written by Shalu Chopra, who runs Mundo Latino, one of the main faculties in the programme, was also launched. The DSEU shall be beginning with the admissions for BA Spanish for academic year 2022-23 soon.

( This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi
