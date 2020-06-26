Delhi Schools Will Remain Closed Till July 31: Manish Sisodia

Schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31, Deputy Chief Minister said after meeting with education department officials which was held to decide on the subject of reopening schools in Delhi. The move is in line with safety precautions that need to be taken as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the national capital - Delhi has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in India.

The meeting discussed experiences related to continuing education through various programmes during the lockdown situation induced by COVID 19.

This report was presented to Mr Sisodia in the meeting based on the suggestions from 829 teachers from Delhi government and private schools, 61 Heads of schools, 920 students, and 829 parents which were received online, according to a statement from the government.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) also received various suggestions on changing the approach towards reopening of schools.

Continuing online classes and activities with the help of parents were agreed upon in the meeting and pointers to cut down the syllabus upto 50% were also discussed.

One of the suggestions in the meeting was that primary classes should be held once or twice in a week with a strength of 12-15 students in a Class.

Another point was made that classes can be conducted on alternate days for students of classes 3 to 5.

Continuing with the online classes wherever possible, carrying proper sanitization work in classrooms, distributing masks to students, thermal screening of every student at the school entrance gate, and reduction of the syllabus were some of the major suggestions given at the meeting.

Along the same lines, conducting classes once or twice a week for students of classes 6 to 8 was suggested. It was also proposed at the meeting to conduct classes for three days in a week. DoE officials also stressed on reducing the syllabus by 30 to 50% to reduce the burden of the already stressed-out students. There was also a suggestion to ban students' mass activity and crowd.

For classes 9 and 10, it was suggested to the education minister that classes should be taken in very small groups once or twice a week. Some members were of the view that Class 10 students should have classes every day.

It was suggested during the meeting that classes of 11th and 12th should be conducted on alternate days and online classes should be carried on remaining days. There was also a suggestion of reducing their syllabus. Some also suggested that only 3 to 4 hours of classes should be carried per day.

“In the light of all the suggestions we should make a plan to reopen schools in a way that would teach the students to live with the corona and prepare them for a new role in new circumstances,” Mr Sisodia said.