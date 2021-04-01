  • Home
Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 1, 2021 8:26 pm IST

Delhi Schools Will Not Hold Physical Classes : Government
No regular, offline session for Classes 9 to 12 in Delhi
New Delhi:

The Delhi schools will not be holding any physical classes from the new academic session starting from April 1. The students of Class 9 to Class 12 in Delhi will now be called to schools only to attend the practical classes and appear for mid-term, pre-board, annual and board exams. Schools have been asked to not conduct regular, physical classes for the students due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Directorate of Education, Delhi has said that the students can only be called to give academic guidance and help them to prepare for the upcoming exams. They will have to get a prior consent letter from their parents.

The schools can begin their new academic session from April 1 in the virtual mode.

The school authorities have been asked to inform all the students and parents about the new changes and take necessary precautions while holding the physical classes, if required.

Earlier Delhi government had reopened the schools for Class 9 and Class 11 students on February 5.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said, "We will not call all the students at once. We will only call the students with prior permission of their parents”.

