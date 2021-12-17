Delhi Schools Upto Class 5 Can Reopen From December 27: CAQM

Delhi schools can reopen for Classes up to 5 from December 27

Delhi schools can resume the physical Classes for students up to Class 5 from December 27. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed reopening of schools after reviewing improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi from ‘Severe’ to ‘Very Poor’ category. Schools for Classes 6 and above will open from tomorrow after the directions of CAQM.

The CAQM has directed the state governments of the National Capital Region (NCR) and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutions located within the NCR in a phased manner. CAQM has also asked the governments to consider opening schools up to Class 4 from December 27. "State governments of NCR and GNCTD have been advised to take immediate decision for resumption of physical classes in schools (standard VI onwards), colleges, educational institutions, skill development & training institutes, other training institutes and libraries," CAQM mentioned in its statement.

The CAQM said it had received a large number of representations which stated the necessity of reopening the schools for students. The arguments prominently cited the mental health of the students and the harmful repercussions of online classes. Arguments also stated that online classes are not accessible for every student due several reasons including connectivity issues.

"Taking into consideration the submissions made and in light of improvement of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi from ‘Severe’ to ‘Very Poor’ category, the Commission via its Direction No. 50 today directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD allowed re-opening of schools and educational institutions in a phased manner," CAQM stated in its statement.

CAQM told the Supreme Court that it will take decision on school reopening on December 17.