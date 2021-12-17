  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Schools Upto Class 5 Can Reopen From December 27: CAQM

Delhi Schools Upto Class 5 Can Reopen From December 27: CAQM

Delhi schools can resume the physical Classes for students up to Class 5 from December 27.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 6:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

BCI Should Consider Holding CLAT, Other Law Exams In Regional Languages: Law Minister
AICTE Launches Centralised Support System (CSS)
'It's Ok To Be Mediocre', Group Captain Varun Singh Wrote To Students Of His School In September
Meta, CBSE Expand Partnership To Train 1 Crore Students
Frame Rules For Granting Maternity Leave, Attendance Relaxations To Female Students: UGC To VCs
UGC Issues Guidelines On Reopening Of Varsities, Conduct Of Classes, Exams
Delhi Schools Upto Class 5 Can Reopen From December 27: CAQM
Delhi schools can reopen for Classes up to 5 from December 27
New Delhi:

Delhi schools can resume the physical Classes for students up to Class 5 from December 27. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed reopening of schools after reviewing improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi from ‘Severe’ to ‘Very Poor’ category. Schools for Classes 6 and above will open from tomorrow after the directions of CAQM.

The CAQM has directed the state governments of the National Capital Region (NCR) and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutions located within the NCR in a phased manner. CAQM has also asked the governments to consider opening schools up to Class 4 from December 27. "State governments of NCR and GNCTD have been advised to take immediate decision for resumption of physical classes in schools (standard VI onwards), colleges, educational institutions, skill development & training institutes, other training institutes and libraries," CAQM mentioned in its statement.

The CAQM said it had received a large number of representations which stated the necessity of reopening the schools for students. The arguments prominently cited the mental health of the students and the harmful repercussions of online classes. Arguments also stated that online classes are not accessible for every student due several reasons including connectivity issues.

"Taking into consideration the submissions made and in light of improvement of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi from ‘Severe’ to ‘Very Poor’ category, the Commission via its Direction No. 50 today directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD allowed re-opening of schools and educational institutions in a phased manner," CAQM stated in its statement.

CAQM told the Supreme Court that it will take decision on school reopening on December 17.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
All Delhi Schools Reopening Tomorrow For Class 6 And Above: 5 Points Parents Should Know
All Delhi Schools Reopening Tomorrow For Class 6 And Above: 5 Points Parents Should Know
Delhi University's Executive Council Approves CUCET For Admissions Commencing 2022
Delhi University's Executive Council Approves CUCET For Admissions Commencing 2022
Delhi Schools For Class 6 Onwards To Reopen Tomorrow
Delhi Schools For Class 6 Onwards To Reopen Tomorrow
CBSE Class 12 Political Science 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Exam Over; Answer Key, Analysis, Marking Scheme
Live | CBSE Class 12 Political Science 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Exam Over; Answer Key, Analysis, Marking Scheme
Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Education Department Officials As Bengal Tops Chart In Literacy Index
Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Education Department Officials As Bengal Tops Chart In Literacy Index
.......................... Advertisement ..........................