Delhi Schools Up To Class 5 Can Reopen From December 27

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi schools can reopen for up to class 5 from December 27 (representational)

Delhi schools can reopen for up to Class 5 from Monday, December 27, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas said on December 17. The commission had allowed a phased reopening of educational institutions. For Class 6 and above, schools were allowed to reopen from December 18.

"Taking into consideration the submissions made and in light of improvement of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi from ‘Severe’ to ‘Very Poor’ category, the Commission via its Direction No. 50 today directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD allowed re-opening of schools and educational institutions in a phased manner," the commission said last week.

Delhi schools were shut earlier this month due to the increase in the pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“State Governments of NCR and GNCTD may take decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to V standard, only w.e.f. 27th December, 2O21, duly considering the Air Quality Index IAQII and the winter vacation scheme,” the CAQM had said.

For other classes, the commission said, "state governments of NCR and GNCTD have been advised to take immediate decision for resumption of physical classes in schools (standard VI onwards), colleges, educational institutions, skill development & training institutes, other training institutes and libraries," CAQM mentioned in its statement.

Delhi’s air quality on Saturday is ‘very poor’, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data.