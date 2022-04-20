  • Home
Delhi Schools To Remain Open, DDMA To Issue COVID-19 Guidelines Soon

"Schools have been asked to report all cases to the education department and ensure that Covid protocols are followed strictly. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is constantly monitoring the situation in schools," a senior DDMA official said

Delhi Schools To Remain Open, DDMA To Issue COVID-19 Guidelines Soon
New Delhi:

Despite the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the schools in the national capital will remain open, as decided at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday, April 20. The DDMA will soon issue the guidelines to prevent the spread of infection on campuses, sources told NDTV. Reports of infections from schools have triggered concerns weeks after they opened for offline classes following a two-year gap due to the pandemic. Experts have been warning against closure of schools yet again citing learning losses.

"Schools will not be closed and will continue with offline classes. Schools have been asked to report all cases to the education department and ensure that Covid protocols are followed strictly. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is constantly monitoring the situation in schools," a senior official told PTI.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA), in its meeting on Wednesday, decided to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools in consultation with experts. During the crucial meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, the Covid situation in Delhi was reviewed. The DDMA decided to make wearing of masks mandatory in public places and impose a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

Schools across Delhi-NCR have sprung into action following a spike in Covid cases and are taking various measures, including frequent sanitisation, to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum and thus avoid shutdown of the campus. The Haryana education department has directed schools in the state not to make it mandatory for students to attend physical classes at a time when scores of students and staff in institutes across NCR cities have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Delhi government had last week issued guidelines for schools asking them to close specific wings or classrooms wherever any student or teacher is found infected.

