Schools To Remain Closed Until Further Notice: Delhi Government

Delhi schools, colleges shut until further notice

Delhi government has announced to shut down all government and private schools in the union territory due to rising cases of COVID-19. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the schools will remain closed till further announcment.

कोविड के बढ़ते मामलों के कारण, दिल्ली में सभी स्कूल (सरकारी, प्राइवेट सहित), सभी क्लासेज के लिए अगले आदेश तक बंद किए जा रहे हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 9, 2021

Earlier the Delhi government had announced that the schools will not be holding any physical classes from the new academic session starting from April 1. The new session will be conducted in virtual mode.

The students of Class 9 to Class 12 in Delhi will now be called to schools only to attend the practical classes and appear for mid-term, pre-board, annual and board exams.

Directorate of Education, Delhi has said that the students can only be called to give academic guidance and help them to prepare for the upcoming exams. They will have to get a prior consent letter from their parents.