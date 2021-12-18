Delhi Schools, Shut Due To Air Pollution, Reopening Today For Class 6 And Above

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi schools reopening today for Class 6 and above (representational)

Delhi Schools Reopening News: Delhi schools, shut earlier this month due to increasing air pollution in the city, will reopen for physical classes today. Following an improvement in the air quality in the National Capital Region, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has allowed resumption of physical teaching-learning activities in a phased manner. In the first phase, schools (class 6 and above) and other educational institutions have been allowed to reopen.

For up to Class 5, schools can reopen on December 27.

"All the govt, govt aided, unaided recognised, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from December 18 for classes 6 onwards," the commission said.

“State Governments of NCR and GNCTD may take decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to V standard, only w.e.f. 27th December, 2O21, duly considering the Air Quality Index IAQII and the winter vacation scheme,” it said.

Though Delhi’s air quality has improved significantly, it is still in the ‘very poor’ category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data.

Resumption of physical teaching-learning activities is applicable in all government and private schools (Class 6 onwards) of the national capital, colleges, educational institutions, skill development and training institutes, other training institutes and libraries.

The CAQM said it had received a large number of representations highlighting the necessity of reopening the schools for students.

The arguments prominently cited the mental health of the students and the harmful repercussions of online classes.

Arguments also stated that online classes are not accessible for every student due several reasons including connectivity issues, it added.