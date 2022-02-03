Delhi Schools Reopening: Will Schools In National Capital Reopen? DDMA To Decide Tomorrow

DDMA to decide on school reopening in Delhi tomorrow

Delhi Schools Reopening: As Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) may take a decision on reopening of schools in the national capital on Friday, February 4. Several parents association have requested the Delhi government to reopen schools, they have submitted letters and petitions to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal. The Delhi government recommended to reopen schools in the last DDMA meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier said that the Delhi government had closed schools when it was not safe for children, but excessive caution is now harming students. “The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies but also their mental health. During COVID, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that COVID is not so harmful for kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations," Mr Sisodia said.

School principals and parents' associations also said that keeping schools closed is no longer a solution. According to a survey conducted by online platform Local Circles, 74 per cent Delhi parents do not support re-opening of schools at this time, while 66 per cent parents believe schools sould be reopened once test positivity rate (TPR) falls to 2 per cent or lower.

A delegation of parents led by Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public policy specialist, had earlier met Sisodia and submitted a memorandum signed by over 1,600 parents demanding that the schools be reopened.