Live Updates: Delhi Schools Reopening Today For Classes 9, 11
Delhi Schools Reopening News: Schools in the national capital are resuming physical classes for students of Classes 9 and 11 today for the first time in months, since they were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.
Schools in the national capital are resuming physical classes for students of Classes 9 and 11 today for the first time in months, since they were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. Attendance will not be mandatory and students going to schools will be subject to parental consent.
Schools will have to follow safety guidelines related to COVID-19, including frequent sanitisation, staggered and shorter class hours, and entry and exit through multiple gates.
The Delhi government had reopened its schools for Classes 10 and 12 on January 18, in view of the upcoming CBSE board exams.
Students, teachers, and staff members from COVID-19 containment zones will not be allowed to go to schools.
Visuals from a Delhi School
Schools in Delhi reopen for Class 9 and Class 11; visuals from Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar area.— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021
The government had resumed schools for classes 10 and 12 on January 18. pic.twitter.com/8fOhEKVpcq
Delhi colleges reopening
Education Minister Manish Sisodia had also announced reopening of colleges from February 5.
"Schools for Classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions, will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols,” Mr Sisodia had said.
Delhi schools reopening: preparations at schools
The terms and conditions to reopen schools for Classes 9, 11 will be similar to those announced when schools were reopened for Classes 10 and 12. Schools will have to follow safety guidelines which include frequent sanitisation, staggered and shorter class hours, and entry and exit through multiple gates.
Teachers, staff members and students living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the schools.
Delhi schools reopening: attendance not mandatory
When classes resume in Delhi schools, attendance will not be mandatory, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said previously. Also, only those students will be allowed to take physical classes, who bring written consent from their parents.