Image credit: twitter.com/ANI Live Updates: Delhi Schools Reopening Today For Classes 9, 11

Delhi Schools Reopening News: Schools in the national capital are resuming physical classes for students of Classes 9 and 11 today for the first time in months, since they were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. Attendance will not be mandatory and students going to schools will be subject to parental consent.

Schools will have to follow safety guidelines related to COVID-19, including frequent sanitisation, staggered and shorter class hours, and entry and exit through multiple gates.

The Delhi government had reopened its schools for Classes 10 and 12 on January 18, in view of the upcoming CBSE board exams.

Students, teachers, and staff members from COVID-19 containment zones will not be allowed to go to schools.

Follow this live blog for latest news updates on Delhi schools reopening