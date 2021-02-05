  • Home
  • Education
  • Live Updates: Delhi Schools Reopening Today For Classes 9, 11
Live

Live Updates: Delhi Schools Reopening Today For Classes 9, 11

Delhi Schools Reopening News: Schools in the national capital are resuming physical classes for students of Classes 9 and 11 today for the first time in months, since they were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 5, 2021 9:19 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Schools In Delhi To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 Today
How To Choose MBA College? Here’s What Experts Suggest
Delhi Schools Reopening Tomorrow For Classes 9, 11
New Global Student Prize Launched To Reward Special Skills, Global Impact
Prime Minister To Visit Assam On February 7 To Lay Foundation Of Two Medical Colleges
INSPIRE Scholarship For Higher Education: Details On Eligibility, Application Process
Live Updates: Delhi Schools Reopening Today For Classes 9, 11
Live Updates: Delhi Schools Reopening Today For Classes 9, 11
Image credit: twitter.com/ANI
New Delhi:

Delhi Schools Reopening News: Schools in the national capital are resuming physical classes for students of Classes 9 and 11 today for the first time in months, since they were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. Attendance will not be mandatory and students going to schools will be subject to parental consent.

Schools will have to follow safety guidelines related to COVID-19, including frequent sanitisation, staggered and shorter class hours, and entry and exit through multiple gates.

The Delhi government had reopened its schools for Classes 10 and 12 on January 18, in view of the upcoming CBSE board exams.

Students, teachers, and staff members from COVID-19 containment zones will not be allowed to go to schools.

Follow this live blog for latest news updates on Delhi schools reopening

Live updates

Delhi Schools Reopening News Live Updates: Schools in the national capital are resuming physical classes for students of Classes 9 and 11 today for the first time in months, since they were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

09:19 AM IST
Feb. 5, 2021

Visuals from a Delhi School




09:17 AM IST
Feb. 5, 2021

Delhi colleges reopening

Education Minister Manish Sisodia had also announced reopening of colleges from February 5. 

"Schools for Classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions, will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following COVID protocols,” Mr Sisodia had said.

09:09 AM IST
Feb. 5, 2021

Delhi schools reopening: preparations at schools

The terms and conditions to reopen schools for Classes 9, 11 will be similar to those announced when schools were reopened for Classes 10 and 12. Schools will have to follow safety guidelines which include frequent sanitisation, staggered and shorter class hours, and entry and exit through multiple gates.

Teachers, staff members and students living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the schools.

09:07 AM IST
Feb. 5, 2021

Delhi schools reopening: attendance not mandatory

When classes resume in Delhi schools, attendance will not be mandatory, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said previously. Also, only those students will be allowed to take physical classes, who bring written consent from their parents. 

Click here for more Education News
Education News Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi schools closed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Schools In Delhi To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 Today
Schools In Delhi To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 Today
GATE 2021: Frequently Asked Questions
GATE 2021: Frequently Asked Questions
Uttarakhand Schools To Resume For Students Of Classes 6 To 11 From February 8
Uttarakhand Schools To Resume For Students Of Classes 6 To 11 From February 8
RGU Has To Play Pivotal Role In Improving Quality Of Education: Chief Minister Pema Khandu
RGU Has To Play Pivotal Role In Improving Quality Of Education: Chief Minister Pema Khandu
Punjab Student Writes To Prime Minister On How 'Exam Warriors' Helped Reduce Stress, Gets Response
Punjab Student Writes To Prime Minister On How 'Exam Warriors' Helped Reduce Stress, Gets Response
.......................... Advertisement ..........................