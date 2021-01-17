Delhi Schools Reopening: Instructions For Class 10, 12 Students
Schools in Delhi will resume physical classes from tomorrow, January 18, 2021, for classes 10, 12 students. After being closed for 10 months since March 19, the government has decided to reopen schools keeping in view the upcoming CBSE board exams.
The government has issued a set of guidelines according to which no symptomatic staff or student will be allowed in school campus. COVID-related precautions, including sanitization of classrooms, wearing of face masks, social distancing will be mandatorily followed. Students visiting schools will be subject to parental consent.
The schools have also been allowed to conduct practical classes for preparing students for the practical examinations. Throughout 2020, schools had not been able to conduct the practical sessions as the classes were being held online.
Here are some key points that student should know before visiting schools:
Orientation: After the reopening of schools, on-campus orientation will be held for emotional support of students and teachers with physical distancing and hygiene-related guidelines.
Teachers will discuss the reduced CBSE syllabus, question papers and the mode of learning to be adapted accordingly. Schools will provide exam-related guidelines and necessary support to students.
As per the guidelines, pre-board exams for Class 10 students will be held tentatively between March 20 and April 15. For Class 12, pre-boards will be held tentatively from April 1 to 15.
“Adequate written practice” of solving CBSE sample question papers will be given.
For class 12 students, marks obtained in the pre-board examination will be considered as the third periodic assessment. The design of the pre-board papers will be “quite similar” to the CBSE board exam 2021.
Winter vacation projects and assignments given to Class 12 students will be considered as Subject Enrichment Activities (5 marks).
Worksheets provided to the Class 12 students will be considered as portfolio (5 marks).
Schools will conduct multiple assessments from February 1 to the last week of April (for 5 marks).
Visiting schools will be subject to the written consent of parents. Attendance of students will not be recorded.
Registered unaided schools are allowed to follow the timeline prescribed by the government, or formulate their own time table of exam-related activities.