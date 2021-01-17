Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi Schools Reopening: Instructions For Class 10, 12 Students

Schools in Delhi will resume physical classes from tomorrow, January 18, 2021, for classes 10, 12 students. After being closed for 10 months since March 19, the government has decided to reopen schools keeping in view the upcoming CBSE board exams.

The government has issued a set of guidelines according to which no symptomatic staff or student will be allowed in school campus. COVID-related precautions, including sanitization of classrooms, wearing of face masks, social distancing will be mandatorily followed. Students visiting schools will be subject to parental consent.

The schools have also been allowed to conduct practical classes for preparing students for the practical examinations. Throughout 2020, schools had not been able to conduct the practical sessions as the classes were being held online.

Here are some key points that student should know before visiting schools: