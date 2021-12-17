  • Home
Delhi Schools For Class 6 Onwards To Reopen Tomorrow

The schools will be reopened on December 18

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 5:18 pm IST

Delhi Schools For Class 6 Onwards To Reopen Tomorrow
New Delhi:

Delhi schools will be reopened for classes 6 onwards from Saturday (December 18). The physical classes for students upto standard 5 can commence from December 27.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has allowed state governments of NCR and GNCTD to re-open of schools, colleges and educational institutions in a phased manner in the national capital region. "All the govt, govt aided, unaided recognised, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from December 18 for classes 6 onwards," read the circular. The state government has earlier closed all schools and colleges in view of the increased air pollution

The parents in Delhi last week took to Twitter demanding the reopening of schools, as educational institutions have been shut down after the Supreme Court pulled the AAP government for allowing physical classes amid the worsening pollution level in the state.

The parents made a Twitter campaign with #backtoschool, where concerns were raised as the decision of closure of schools will hamper the learning of students.

