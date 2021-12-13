Delhi Schools Reopening: Education Department Shares Proposals With Centre, Final Call By Air Quality Panel

Delhi Education Department has shared 2 proposals with the Environment Ministry, final call will be taken by Air Quality Panel

While schools in Delhi have been ordered shut due to the menace of air pollution, the Education Department has sent two proposals to the Environment Ministry. According to the proposal, the Delhi Education Department says, schools for the students of Classes 6 and above should be reopened immediately, while for the students of primary to Class 5, from December 20.

The Environment Ministry will send these proposals to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the final call on reopening schools will be taken by CAQM.

“All public and private schools, colleges and educational institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education,” the CAQM earlier said.

Confirming the date as to when the decision regarding school reopening will be taken, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Decision on opening school will be taken only after winter vacation.”

“We will talk to the Air Quality Commission. Now winter vacation is also coming, I think some decision will be taken only after that,” the Chief Minister added.

The parents in Delhi last week took to Twitter demanding the reopening of schools, as educational institutions have been shut down after the Supreme Court pulled the AAP government for allowing physical classes amid the worsening pollution level in the state.

The parents made a Twitter campaign with #backtoschool, where concerns were raised as the decision of closure of schools will hamper the learning of students.