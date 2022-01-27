Delhi Schools Reopening: DDMA To Decide On Reopening Of Schools In National Capital Today

Decision on Delhi schools reopening today (representational)

The DDMA will decide on the reopening of schools in Delhi today, January 27. Delhi government today will recommend DDMA to reopen schools in the national capital. The recommendation is in response to prevent further damage to the social and emotional well-being of children, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday, January 26.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a meeting today is set to deliberate on easing the curbs in the national capital considering the improved Covid situation.

Asserting that online education can never replace offline education, the Education Minister said the Delhi government had closed schools when it was not safe for children, but excessive caution is now harming students.

Mr Sisodia while saying that the government will recommend DDMA to reopen schools in Delhi, said: “The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies but also their mental health. During COVID, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that COVID is not so harmful for kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations.”

Meanwhile on Wednesday, January 26, a delegation of parents led by Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public policy specialist, met Mr Sisodia and submitted a memorandum signed by over 1,600 parents demanding that the Delhi schools be reopened.

Mr Lahariya pointed out that according to AIIMS, ICMR, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, NITI Aayog, WHO and several other organisations, the risk associated with COVID is very less among children.

"School closures have a few advantages but its negative impact on children's learning and mental-emotional well-being was very high. Hence, reopening of schools is a crying need of the hour," he said.