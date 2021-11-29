Delhi Schools To Reopen Today; Mix Reactions From Students, Teachers

Students, teachers had mix views on reopening of Delhi schools today (representational)

Delhi Schools Reopening: The schools in Delhi will be reopened from Monday, November 29, after it was closed earlier this month following increased air pollution in the state. Education Minister Manish Sisodia in his tweet informed, "The Department of Environment and forests, GNCTD vide order F.NO.10 (13)/ENV/2021/5610-5638 dated 26th November, 2021 (Copy enclosed) has allowed the reopening of the Schools in Delhi. Therefore, in pursuance of the above mentioned order, all the Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from 29.11.2021 for all classes."

"All the Heads of Schools are hereby directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents," the notice stated further.

Meanwhile, students, teachers had mix views on reopening of schools today. Adarsh Anand, a class 11 student from Kendriya Vidyalaya is suffering from asthma. According to Adarsh, "The pollution level in Delhi is still severe, in this situation, the decision to reopen physical classes should reconsider, as the pollution affects our health badly. Apart from it, the threats from the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, is also alarming as it poses a threat all over the world."

Adarsh's parents are concerned about their ward's health and are not willing to send him to school. Adarsh's father Ankur Anand, a businessman in Khanpur said, "My son will continue with online classes, I asked him to attend the laboratory classes only, as there are hardly any options left."

Aprajita Gautam, who represents Delhi Parents Association said that the decision to reopen schools from November 29 is against the wishes of most of the parents. "Because on the one hand, the cases of corona are increasing once again and on the other hand Delhi is battling with dangerous air pollution. Both of these severely affect the lungs, so the parents whose children are sensitive or allergic worry about them getting sick when schools reopen," the president said.

Meanwhile, Anand Agarwal, a Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher said that the schools should reopen as students have to recover from academic losses. "Over 50 per cent of the students studying in government and municipal schools in Delhi could not afford gadgets for the online classes. What about these students? The physical classes should continue along with online classes, so that no one will face academic losses," the teacher said.

The schools will follow strict Covid-19 guidelines, proper santisations of classrooms, students, teachers, staff without masks will not be allowed inside the school, as per government guidelines.