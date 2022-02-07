Delhi Schools Reopen Today For Classes 9 To 12; Manish Sisodia Interacts With Students

Image credit: Twitter/@msisodia During his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister interacted with children and their parents.

The schools in the national capital were abuzz with activities as students returned to campus on Monday, February 7, 2022. Delhi Deputy CM who also holds the Education portfolio Manish Sisodia visited schools and took stock of the preparations. During his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister interacted with children and their parents.

The schools were reopened for Classes 9 to 12 students in the wake of improving COVID-19 situation. Keeping safety of students in mind, schools are strictly following the COVID protocols and norms of social distancing.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that due to COVID-19 induced school closure, there has been a lot of damage to the education of children; we are concerned about the health of our children as well as their education.

"If schools are not opened now, a whole generation will move forward with a knowledge gap; of course, online classes helped us continue the education of our children during the pandemic, but online mode of learning can never be a replacement for offline mode of learning," he said.

Mr Sisodia further said that we are in alert mode. It will be ensured that all schools follow COVID protocols and social distancing norms strictly.

He also informed that almost all the teachers and more than 95 per cent of government school students in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated. During COVID induced school closure, ‘Happiness Curriculum’ did the work of vaccines to de-stress and keep children happy. Children kept themselves and their family members free from stress through mindfulness, Mr Manish Sisodia said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Very happy to see the kids back in school; praying to god that we don’t have to shut schools again; children have suffered a lot.”

"I am happy that schools have been reopened now. Due to prolonged school closure, there has been damage to learning, but it is expected that after reopening of the schools, our teachers and parents will work together to reduce the learning gap," Mr Sisodia said.

He added that there has been a very good response on the first day, which shows that parents are confident about sending their children to school. For the convenience of students we have decided to continue the classes in a hybrid model for now.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres from February 7. The panel also decided to resume classes from nursery to Class 8 from February 14. As per the new school reopening guidelines released by the Centre, it is up to the state governments to decide whether parents consent is mandatory to send students to school

The deputy chief minister further informed that from February 14, schools will also reopen for classes Nursery to 8. Meanwhile, in another week, schools will prepare for the opening of schools for junior classes as well, he said.