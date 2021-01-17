Delhi Schools Reopen Today For Classes 10, 12

Schools in Delhi will reopen today for Classes 10,12 after a gap of more than nine months. The schools have been allowed to reopen with the COVID-19 protocols. The government has also mandated students to carry a written permission from their parents allowing them to attend classes.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 18, 2021 8:00 am IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Schools in Delhi will reopen today for Classes 10,12 after a gap of more than nine months. The Delhi government took this decision to allow the CBSE board exam candidates to prepare for the upcoming practical exams and complete internal assignments. The schools have been allowed to reopen with the COVID-19 protocols. The government has also mandated for Classes 10 and 12 students to carry a written permission from the parents allowing them to attend the schools.

Read More: Delhi Schools Reopening- Instructions For Class 10, 12 Students

The school authorities will ensure sanitisation of classrooms, laboratories and other common areas in the building. They will have to keep a stock of face masks and sanitisers to provide them to the students. Sanitiser dispensers will have to be installed at the entrance of each laboratory. The schools can allow the students to take the practical sessions in smaller batches.

The government also suggested applying the ‘bubbling effect’ as per which the same set of students must be kept in the same group so that the level of contact among all the students minimises.

Yesterday, the Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting to inspect the preparedness levels of each school in the capital with respect to COVID-19 protocols.

The Delhi government has issued a set of instructions for Class 10, 12 students and schools staff.After the reopening of schools, the teachers will conduct orientation and provide any emotional support to the students through counselling.

Teachers will be discussing the CBSE syllabus, marking scheme and exam guidelines to help the students understand the new board exam pattern as declared by the Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

The pre-board exams for Class 10 students will be held tentatively between March 20 and April 15 and for Class 12 from April 1 to 15.

The students and parents have given mixed responses to the decision to reopen the schools as some fear of contracting the virus while others have lauded the move saying that physical sessions can be conducted while taking necessary precautions.

Various other states across India have been reopening the schools in phased manner. Rajasthan will also be reopening its schools from today onward.

