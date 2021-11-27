Delhi Schools To Reopen From November 29: Manish Sisodia

  • Home
Delhi schools will be reopened from November 29 for all classes, said Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 27, 2021 6:37 pm IST

Delhi schools to reopen from November 29
New Delhi:

Delhi schools will be reopened from November 29 for all classes, said Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday. Delhi government has closed all schools and colleges in view of the increased air pollution. Environment Minister Gopal Rai on November 24 nodded to reopen schools as the air quality is improving.

Manish Sisodia shared an official notice on Twitter and wrote, "All the Schools in Delhi will reopen from 29.11.2021 for all classes." The notice stated

The Department of Environment and forests, GNCTD vide order F.NO.10 (13)/ENV/2021/5610-5638 dated 26th November, 2021 (Copy enclosed) has allowed the reopening of the Schools in Delhi. Therefore, in pursuance of the above mentioned order, all the Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from 29.11.2021 for all classes."

"All the Heads of Schools are hereby directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents," the notice stated further.

On November 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced to close all schools and colleges for a week and conduct the classes in virtual mode from November 15.

Mr Kejriwal addressed the media and said: "For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed (they can continue virtually) so children don't have to breathe polluted air. "

The Delhi government took this decision in an emergency meeting held to control the repercussions of the increased air pollution.

