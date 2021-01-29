Delhi Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 On February 5

Delhi schools will be reopened for Classes 9 and 11 on February 5. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia has announced the second phase of school reopening today. He also said that the government will be reopening the colleges offering degree and diploma courses to the students. The physical classes will be held to allow the students to prepare for the upcoming final examinations and the practical exams. This step has been taken after reopening the schools for Classes 10,12 on January 18.

The schools and institutes will have to follow the COVID-19 protocol. They must ensure that students and teachers maintain social distance inside the institutes and wear face masks. The schools and colleges will also have to provide sanitisers inside the building.

Mr Sisodia said, "We will not call all the students at once. We will only call the students with prior permission of their parents."

He further said that the state government will be soon releasing tentative dates for the exams and projects for Classes 9,11.

The authorities have been asked to avoid crowding inside the schools and campuses.