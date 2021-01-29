  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 On February 5

Delhi Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 On February 5

Delhi schools will be reopened for Classes 9 and 11 on February 5. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia has announced the second phase of school reopening today.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 29, 2021 6:22 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

After Gap Of 10 Months, Pre-Primary Classes To Restart At All Punjab Schools From February 1
List Of States Reopening Schools, Colleges In February
Education Ministry Signs Agreement With DEA and World Bank
CISCE Schools To Begin Academic Session In March
Sikkim Asks Schools To Introduce 11 Local Languages In Curriculum
Karnataka To Reopen For Full-Day Classes For 9, 10, PUC Students From February 1
Delhi Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 On February 5
Delhi Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 On February 5
New Delhi:

Delhi schools will be reopened for Classes 9 and 11 on February 5. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia has announced the second phase of school reopening today. He also said that the government will be reopening the colleges offering degree and diploma courses to the students. The physical classes will be held to allow the students to prepare for the upcoming final examinations and the practical exams. This step has been taken after reopening the schools for Classes 10,12 on January 18.

The schools and institutes will have to follow the COVID-19 protocol. They must ensure that students and teachers maintain social distance inside the institutes and wear face masks. The schools and colleges will also have to provide sanitisers inside the building.

Mr Sisodia said, "We will not call all the students at once. We will only call the students with prior permission of their parents."

He further said that the state government will be soon releasing tentative dates for the exams and projects for Classes 9,11.

The authorities have been asked to avoid crowding inside the schools and campuses.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Delhi Schools Delhi Schools Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
After Gap Of 10 Months, Pre-Primary Classes To Restart At All Punjab Schools From February 1
After Gap Of 10 Months, Pre-Primary Classes To Restart At All Punjab Schools From February 1
E-Education, If Well Utilised, Can Reduce Inequalities In Educational Outcomes: Economic Survey
E-Education, If Well Utilised, Can Reduce Inequalities In Educational Outcomes: Economic Survey
List Of States Reopening Schools, Colleges In February
List Of States Reopening Schools, Colleges In February
IIFT 2021: NTA Releases Answer Key At Iift.nta.ac.in
IIFT 2021: NTA Releases Answer Key At Iift.nta.ac.in
IGNOU January 2021 Session: Re-Registration Dates Extended Till February 15
IGNOU January 2021 Session: Re-Registration Dates Extended Till February 15
.......................... Advertisement ..........................