Delhi Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12 On September 1
Schools in Delhi will reopen for the students of Classes 9 to 12 from September 1. For the Classes 6 to 8 students, the schools in national capital will reopen on September 8.
Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 27, 2021 3:22 pm IST
