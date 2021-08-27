  • Home
Delhi Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12 On September 1

Schools in Delhi will reopen for the students of Classes 9 to 12 from September 1. For the Classes 6 to 8 students, the schools in national capital will reopen on September 8.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 27, 2021 3:22 pm IST

New Delhi:

Schools in Delhi will reopen for the students of Classes 9 to 12 from September 1. For the Classes 6 to 8 students, the schools in national capital will reopen on September 8.

