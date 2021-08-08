Delhi Schools Reopen For Classes 10, 12 Admissions, Practical Activities

Delhi schools reopen for Classes 10 and 12 for admissions, counselling and practical activity

Schools in the national capital have partially reopened for Classes 10 and 12 students. In Delhi, the students of Class 10 and Class 12 can go to school for admission-related work, as per the orders issued by the Delhi government. Students have been allowed to attend school for counseling/guidance and practical activities for board exams.

The Directorate of Education will issue guidelines in this regard so that Covid rules can be followed and the safety of children can also be ensured.

Earlier this week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi Government has received over 35,000 suggestions on the issue of reopening schools in the national capital and will soon take a decision after receiving feedback from all stakeholders.

The government had sought feedback from students, teachers, and parents about the reopening of schools considering the Covid situation is under control in Delhi.

"So far, 35000 suggestions have been received. Over 12,000 of them were received on day one itself. We will soon take a decision taking the feedback from all stakeholders into account," Mr Sisodia said.