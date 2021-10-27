Delhi Schools To Reopen For All Classes In November: Manish Sisodia

Delhi school reopening date announced

The Delhi government has permitted schools to call all students back for offline teaching-learning activities. Schools can reopen for all classes from November 1, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. However, they should continue online classes as well, Mr Sisodia said.

“All the schools and educational institutes shall be allowed to be opened, for all the classes, in Delhi from 1st Nov. However, schools shall also continue online classes for the students who are not willing to attend classes offline,” Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, tweeted.

However, schools shall also continue online classes for the students who are not willing to attend classes offline. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 27, 2021

The Decision to reopen schools has been taken in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the minister informed.

No parent will be forced to send their children for offline classes, the minister said, adding that schools will continue all teaching-learning activities in hybrid mode – online and offline. It will be up to parents if they want their children to continue online classes or go to schools.

Schools will not call more than 50 per cent of the total students at a time, Mr Sisodia said at a press conference.

Schools will ensure that all teaching and non-teaching staff members get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the earliest, the Education Minister added.

The Delhi Government had in September allowed physical reopening of schools for Classes 9 to 12.

Later in September, the DDMA had decided to reopen schools for the remaining classes after the festival season, according to a PTI report.

On October 26, a DDMA panel recommended reopening of schools for Classes 6 to 8 with 50 per cent capacity.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister today announced schools can reopen for all classes.