Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Till October 31: Manish Sisodia

Schools in Delhi will continue to remain shut till the month-end, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Sunday.

The state government’s previous order said that the schools in the national capital will remain shut till October 5. After today’s announcement by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, the shutdown will continue till October 31. The Delhi Directorate of education introduced online classes to continue teaching-learning during the COVID-19.

"All schools in Delhi will now remain shut till October 31 due to COVID-19. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that as a parent, he understands the seriousness of the situation. At this time, it will not be appropriate to take any risk regarding the health of Children," Mr Sisodia said on social media.

In its previous order, the state government also urged schools to start online classes at their own level.

“In order to further strengthen and expand the Teaching-Learning Activities for classes 9 to 12, online classes are being decentralized for these classes of all the government and government-aided schools,” the government said.

In the unlock 5 guidelines, the Central Government has allowed States and Union Territories to decide on reopening schools and educational institutions after October 15.

The MHA Guidelines have left the state and Union Territories to decide when to reopen schools and coaching centres to start face-to-face classes.