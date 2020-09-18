Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi Schools To Remain Closed Till October 5, Online Classes To Continue

Schools in Delhi will stay closed till October 5, the city’s Directorate of Education has declared amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the capital. Online classes will continue but teachers or staff can be called to school to continue teaching or learning activities and online classes, the Directorate said in an official note on Friday.

"All schools will remain closed for all students till 05.10.2020. However, online classes and teaching-learning activities will continue as usual and HoS (Heads of Schools) are authorized to call teachers/ staff (as per requirement) for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching-learning activities and any other work," said the notification.

Delhi has 2,34,701 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,887 deaths. A spurt in virus cases has raised concerns about a “second wave” of COVID-19 infections weeks after Delhi managed to bring down the rate.

The Delhi government also urged state-run schools to take over online classes, which are currently being conducted by the Directorate of education.

“In order to further strengthen and expand the Teaching-Learning Activities for classes 9 to 12, online classes are being decentralized for these classes of all the government and government-aided schools,” the statement said.

“HoS of all schools shall ensure that suitable Time Table with the schedule of Online Classes is developed by their schools, share it well in time with the concerned teachers and students and conduct the online classes accordingly,” it added.

Schools and colleges across the country have been closed since March 16, when the government announced a nationwide classroom shutdown as part of its measures to fight the coronavirus.

On March 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown.

Since June, restrictions have been eased in phases in an attempt to reopen the economy, but schools and colleges remain closed.

In the latest Unlock4 rules, schools were allowed to call students from class 9 to 12 on voluntary basis from September 21 for “guidance”.

But Delhi has decided against reopening schools at least till the first week of October.