Delhi: Schools To Remain Closed Till Month-end, Class 9-12 Students Can Visit Schools From September 21

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi Schools To Remain Closed Till September 30

Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till September 30 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a statement issued by the State Government on Friday said. However, students of Classes 9-12 from outside containment zones may be permitted to visit schools on a voluntary basis.

“All schools will continue to remain closed for all the students till September 30, 2020. Online and distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be continued,” an official statement said.

“Students shall not be called to schools for any kind of activity till September 20, 2020, keeping in view, the spread of COVID-19,” the statement added.

Students of Class 9-12 from outside containment zones may be permitted to visit schools for taking guidance from teachers, on voluntary basis, from September 21, if parents or guardians submit written consent, the circular issued by the Directorate of Education said.

The government has also permitted Schools to call 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff in areas outside containment zones at a time, from September 21, for online classes, tele-counselling, and other works.

The government has also asked schools to ensure that teachers and staff members do not leave station without prior permission and be available for duty as and when required.