  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Schools Of Specialised Excellence Admission Registration Begins

Delhi Schools Of Specialised Excellence Admission Registration Begins

The Delhi Government had earlier said 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) will be launched under the board by August 15. These include 8 schools which specialise in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 13, 2021 5:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka Chief Minister To Seek Experts’ Views Before Reopening Schools
5 Things Students Should Know About Indian National Flag, Anthem
Maharashtra School Reopening: Decision Up To Local Officials, Says Varsha Gaikwad
Rajasthan: Schools For Classes 9-12, Other Educational Institutes To Reopen From September 1
Maharashtra Government Directs Schools To Waive Off Fees By 15 Per Cent
Opinion: What Schools Should Do To Be Ready For Reopening In COVID-19 Period
Delhi Schools Of Specialised Excellence Admission Registration Begins
SoSEs are affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE)
New Delhi:

Registration process for admission to Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSEs) affiliated to the new Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) in partnership with the International Baccalaureate (IB) board has started, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today.

The Delhi Government had earlier said 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) will be launched under the board by August 15. These include 8 schools which specialise in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) 5 schools each specialising in Humanities and High-end 21st Century Skills, and two in Performing and Visual Arts.

Admission will be given to Class 9 and 11 in STEM schools and to Class 9 in other schools. According to official information, 120 seats are available in each school and admission will be granted on the basis of entrance exam results.

SoSEs will teach choice-based subjects as per students’ interests. Application forms are available at http://edudel.nic.in/sose/.

Mr Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, tweeted earlier today: Happy to announce that admissions are open for Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence. A community of young people with special aptitudes and skills is being created at these schools.

The Delhi Government on August 11 signed an agreement with the IB board. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said schools under DBSE will get international-level education.

DBSE will start with 30 schools, which includes 20 SoSEs. Private schools can also get affiliated to DBSE, the National Capital government had earlier said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka Chief Minister To Seek Experts’ Views Before Reopening Schools
Karnataka Chief Minister To Seek Experts’ Views Before Reopening Schools
ISDC Inks Pact With JECRC University To Set Up International Centre Of Excellence
ISDC Inks Pact With JECRC University To Set Up International Centre Of Excellence
DU UG Admission 2021 Portal Open: Here’s Delhi College Of Arts And Commerce 1st Cut-Off Marks From 2020
DU UG Admission 2021 Portal Open: Here’s Delhi College Of Arts And Commerce 1st Cut-Off Marks From 2020
Independence Day 2021: IIT Bombay Conducts Fit India Movement Freedom Run 2.0
Independence Day 2021: IIT Bombay Conducts Fit India Movement Freedom Run 2.0
NEET 2021: Maharashtra CET Cell Issues Notification For State Students
NEET 2021: Maharashtra CET Cell Issues Notification For State Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................