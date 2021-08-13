Delhi Schools Of Specialised Excellence Admission Registration Begins

SoSEs are affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE)

Registration process for admission to Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSEs) affiliated to the new Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) in partnership with the International Baccalaureate (IB) board has started, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today.

The Delhi Government had earlier said 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) will be launched under the board by August 15. These include 8 schools which specialise in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) 5 schools each specialising in Humanities and High-end 21st Century Skills, and two in Performing and Visual Arts.

Admission will be given to Class 9 and 11 in STEM schools and to Class 9 in other schools. According to official information, 120 seats are available in each school and admission will be granted on the basis of entrance exam results.

SoSEs will teach choice-based subjects as per students’ interests. Application forms are available at http://edudel.nic.in/sose/.

Mr Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, tweeted earlier today: Happy to announce that admissions are open for Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence. A community of young people with special aptitudes and skills is being created at these schools.

Students can apply online through the official website, https://t.co/WWKm1unYvt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 13, 2021

The Delhi Government on August 11 signed an agreement with the IB board. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said schools under DBSE will get international-level education.

DBSE will start with 30 schools, which includes 20 SoSEs. Private schools can also get affiliated to DBSE, the National Capital government had earlier said.