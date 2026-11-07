Delhi Schools Go Hybrid Up To Class 5 As AQI Hits 382 Ahead Of Diwali

New Delhi: Parents of children up to Class 5 in Delhi can now choose to keep them home for online lessons as the capital's pollution inches closer to the "severe" category just ahead of Diwali.

The Delhi government has ordered schools to conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode with immediate effect, allowing students to attend lessons either online or in person.

The order does not mean schools are shutting down. Physical classes will continue, while students and their parents can opt for online learning wherever schools can provide it.

The directive covers government, government-aided and recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, as well as those run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board.

Schools have been asked to inform parents immediately, while education officials will conduct inspections to ensure that the directions are being followed.

Why The Curbs Before AQI Crossed 400?

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 382 on Friday, up from 369 on Thursday. The reading was still in the "very poor" category, just 19 points below the "severe" mark of 401.

Yet, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) went ahead with Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is normally invoked when AQI readings are between 401 and 450.

The reason: weather forecasts suggest that things could get worse.

The pollution watchdog said unfavourable weather conditions were preventing pollutants from dispersing, while forecasts indicated that the city's air quality could slip into the "severe" category in the coming days.

The decision comes ahead of Diwali on Sunday, when firecracker emissions could add to the pollution already hanging over the capital.

Delhi has been battling worsening air quality throughout the week, with its AQI rising from 324 on Monday to 350 on Tuesday and 377 on Wednesday before easing slightly to 369 on Thursday. Stage II restrictions had already been in force since November 2.

What About Noida, Gurugram Schools?

The CAQM order also makes hybrid classes mandatory for students up to Class 5 in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida.

Other districts in the National Capital Region may consider similar arrangements. The choice of attending classes online, wherever available, will rest with students and their parents or guardians.

What Else Changes Under GRAP Stage III?

The tougher curbs also bring restrictions on several construction and demolition activities that generate dust, including excavation, demolition and major road repairs. Certain essential infrastructure projects remain exempt.

Restrictions also apply to BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and designated neighbouring districts, subject to specified exemptions. Stone crushers and mining activities across the NCR have also been ordered to stop.

The Delhi government has also been asked to consider allowing public, municipal and private offices to operate with 50 per cent of their staff strength, with the remaining employees working from home.