Image credit: PTI/ FILE The schools for primary students to remain close till January 15

Delhi Schools Update: The government schools for primary students in Delhi will remain close till January 15. Delhi government in a circular on Monday, December 27 notified that the winter break for pre-primary and primary classes will be observed from January 1 to 15, 2022. "The online/ offline teaching learning activities through worksheets, shall not be conducted during this period," the circular mentioned.

During the winter break, the Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are instructed to revise the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far. "The assessment record of winter break assignments/ activities must be maintained scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment. Class- teachers may be further directed to make a note of the strengths and weakness of the students of their respective classes, so that individual attention may be given to each student after the winter vacation," the circular mentioned. The schools should inform the students about the winter break assignments, and students should submit the completed assignments/ activities to the class teachers.

The regular teachers will be granted earned leave as per CCS leave rules, while guest teachers will be paid as per rules by the respective schools, read the circular.

Meanwhile, schools in the national capital which resumed for offline classes from December 20 for the students of Class 6 to Class 12 after a long gap amid the second wave of Covid, and then due to pollution, might be ordered shut again considering the rise in the number of Omicron cases.