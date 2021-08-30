Staggered Lunch Breaks, Quarantine Room: Delhi Schools' Reopening Rules

Delhi schools for Classes 9-12, colleges, coaching to reopen from tomorrow

Delhi schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges, universities and coaching institutes will reopen from September 1. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the safety of students and staff members. Children will be able to take classes at a time up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the classroom, as per the SOPs issued by DDMA.

Every class will have a different time formula for social distancing. In the morning and evening shift schools, there will be a gap of at least one hour between the two shifts.

Children have been asked not to share their food, books and other stationery items with each other.

Lunch break has been advised to be kept in an open area at this different time so that too much crowd does not gather at a time

DDMA has advised alternate seating arrangements and parental approval is required for children to attend school. If a parent does not want to send his child to school, he or she will not be compelled to do so, DDMA has said.

Staff members or students living in the containment zone will not be allowed to come to school.

It is mandatory to create a quarantine room in the school premises, where any child or staff member can rest if needed.

Schools need to ensure that the common area of the school is being cleaned regularly. Soap and water should be available in the toilets. Also, the schools must make sure that there is the availability of thermal scanners, sanitisers and masks etc. on the school premises.

Temperature check via thermal scanners will be mandatory at the entry gate of the school and wearing masks will be necessary for children as well as staff members. Students need to sanitize their hands before entering school.

School heads have been asked to arrange a meeting with the SMC members, make sure the Covid protocol plan is followed and thermal scanner, soap and sanitiser etc. are available at all times.

School heads have also been asked to ensure that all teachers and staff members coming to the school are vaccinated.

At schools where vaccination and ration distribution is being carried out, the academic activity area has to be separate. For this, separate entry-exit points will be made and civil defence staff will be deployed.