"No More Online Classes"; Delhi Schools For Classes 10, 12 To Go Offline

The schools in Delhi for classes 10, 12 will now be held in offline mode only, as per the direction by the Directorate of Education, Delhi government. "Provision for online classes ends for 10th and 12th. Now both class and exam will be held in offline mode only," the circular mentioned.

The students attending the classes need not require the consent of their parents. "Schools may also deploy transportation facilities for the convenience of students and parents with Covid appropriate behaviour as notified from time to time," the circular read.

Meanwhile, the classes 9 and 11 can continue in hybrid mode- both online and offline till March 31. Both of these classes will be resumed in offline mode from April 1 following the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines which earlier directed that schools will be resumed in offline mode for all classes from nursery to 12th starting April, it mentioned.

Though schools in the national capital were earlier reopened for all classes, but it was being conducted in hybrid mode. Schools in the city were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28 last year in view of the third wave of coronavirus

- With PTI Inputs